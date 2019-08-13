Game Warden faces additional charges in connection with off duty incident at Bangor concert

A Maine Game Warden faces more charges in connection with an incident that allegedly happened at a Waterfront Concerts show in Bangor last month.

41-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls was off duty at the concert and was initially issued a summons by Bangor Police for assault.

According to his attorney, Judd now also faces charges of unlawful sexual touching and disorderly conduct, which he will plead not guilty to.

While authorities have not released details about the incident, his attorney says Judd has "a very different view about what happened that night."

Judd has been with the Warden Service since 2001.

Judd is on administrative leave.

