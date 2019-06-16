GRAPHIC: Video shows police using force, profanity against pregnant woman over alleged shoplifting

An Arizona family is suing Phoenix Police for excessive force after a video surfaced showing their arrests.

The video may be upsetting for some viewers.

It happened after police stopped Dravon Ames, Iesha Harper and their two young daughters in an apartment parking lot.

They had been reported for shoplifting from a Family Dollar store.

An officer can be seen kicking Ames’ legs, drawing a gun and attempting to yank Harper’s 1-year-old daughter from her arms while shouting profanities.

After a witness offered to take Harper's children, police handcuffed the visibly pregnant woman.

The couple was released a short time later and not charged.

Harper said it was all over a barbie doll her 4-year-old took from the store without her noticing.

The couple has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city.

As the investigation continues, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on desk duty.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams posted a video on Facebook on Friday saying she was “disturbed by the language and actions of our officer.”

The Phoenix Police Department also posted on Facebook: “The Phoenix Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, and for this reason, this incident is currently being investigated by the professional standards bureau.”

