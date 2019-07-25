GPS Cows offers agricultural tech programs

Like any other industry, students entering the agricultural workforce have to be well versed in all the latest technology.

The GPS Cows program is a collaborative project that brings industry researchers, professionals and educators together from the U.S. and Australia.

The University of Maine is part of GPS Cows, and is making GPS collars for live stock from scratch.

The goal is to teach high school students specific tools and systems which provide location and behavioral data.

"There's a perception that 'hey, I'm gonna be a farmer, I'm going into a more rural trade, I don't need to learn how to use more modern technology, especially computers, softwares and things.' And we want folks to understand that's not necessarily true." Said Colt Knight, the state livestock specialist with the University of Maine Cooperative expansion.

Knight said he’s mostly worked with independent youth groups, but is very open to working with high schools interested in GPS Cows.