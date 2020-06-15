GOP submits petitions to block presidential ranked voting

The Maine GOP has submitted petitions designed to stop the use of a ranked voting style for president, setting up an Election Day fight over the future of the method.

The party submitted more than 72,000 signatures on Monday.

The Secretary of State Office has 30 days to review those and sign off on them.

Maine became the first state in the country to adopt widespread ranked choice voting when residents approved of it in 2016.

It stood up to another referendum vote in 2018.

The rollout of the voting method has since been bumpy, with legal challenges and attempts to reduce its use or scrap it altogether.

Maine voters were set to use ranked voting for president for the first time in U.S. history in November.

Organizers of the effort to preserve ranked voting say Mainers have approved the plan twice at the ballot box and they are confident they'd do it a third time this fall, if necessary.

