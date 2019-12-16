G&M Market in Holden hosting free spaghetti dinner for the public

G&M Family Market is inviting the community together this Friday, December 20th, for a free spaghetti dinner.

Food will be provided by Amato's in Holden.

The dinner will be held at Holbrook Middle School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers for the dinner hope this will help give those in need a free hot meal, while helping out other local causes.

"We understand there is quite a need and so forth and the holidays are a hectic time anyway. We will have an opportunity there to make a donation to the Holden food cupboard, food pantry. But absolutely no obligation, no issue, if you're able to great. If you're not able to, come in and eat all you'd like," said David Hawes, President of G&M Market.

For more information you can check out the market's Facebook page.

