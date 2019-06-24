GE plant in Bangor celebrates 50 years of achievements

The GE facility in Bangor celebrates 50 years since they opened in 1969.

The facility was open to family, friends, and retired workers of the company.

Tours of the facility, food, and activities were provided and gave an inside look at what the company has achieved through the years.

Senator Susan Collins was also there to congratulate the workers and families for the support.

"For me this is my family. These people everyday show up and try to figure out how to be better than yesterday. And that culture of continuous improvement have really set us up to be a world leader in what we do. And really support our customers everyday," said Eric Anderson, Plant Manager.

The Bangor facility now employs over 400 people and hopes to continue to grow with the support of the community.