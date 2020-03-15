G and M Family Market is doing what it can to help feed kids who are out of school

The store puts together special care packages with items that make up a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and recipients can either have them delivered or can come and pick them up at the store. Store management says they'll keep the program going as long as people need it.

"Some of the schools have said they on closing until the end of this month. I think John Bapst has said towards the end of April, so we'll just take it as it comes, and we'll make sure no one goes without and we'll mke sure they get the food they need."

If you want to help, you can purchase gift cards and give them to the store, and anyone looking to take part in the program can contact the store anonymously through Facebook.