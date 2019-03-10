Fuzzy Udder Creamery holds day of education and snuggling baby farm animals

"I would name him Petunia."

Families from all over the state spent their afternoon snuggling over fifty baby lambs and kids.

Fuzzy Udder Creamery host the event each year in hopes of educating kids.

"It's really nice for them to be able to come and snuggle a different animal maybe they have a dog or a cat at home but most people don't have sheep and goats."

"I have a background in teaching so I really love to educate children about where their food comes from."

The farm makes cheese from the milk that the sheep and goats produce.

"I love having a job where every day I get up in the morning and I am snuggling sheep and goats for a living and then I get to take this amazing product that they produce themselves milk and turn it into cheese.

While it was baby galore, the kids were taught how to properly hold the kids and lambs while also learning what the animals are used for.

"It's a great way for the public to learn about what it is like on a sheep and dairy farm and it gives it an interactive way to learn where their food comes from."

Some kids have never seen a goat or sheep before.

"It's a really magical opportunity to see the magic light up on the kids' faces on the first time they have ever seen so many sheep and goats in the same place."

"He's getting comfy on me I think he's trying to take a nap on me."

The kids and lambs are currently for sale, and there are many different kinds, colors, and attitudes to choose from.

"This year we actually had quads. We had one sheep that had quads and one goat that had quads and we have never had that before."

To find out more you can visit Fuzzy Udder Creamery on Facebook.

"It's cute and it's cuddly."

