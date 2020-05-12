Advertisement

Future of telemedicine: How COVID-19 is changing how we see the doctor

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: May. 12, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For many patients – this is the first time they’ve ever seen their doctor on the computer.

"Sometimes the easiest change to make is the one you have to make,” said Dr. Ellen O'Brien. “We couldn't really be contemplative about it, we just had to launch in and do it."

Dr. O'Brien works for Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. In February, providers at Children's saw 100 patients by telemedicine. In April, that number jumped to 8,000.

“We are really doing our best to try to limit the exposures for kids, so everybody can be as safe as possible,” said O’Brien. “I had one where the kids were jumping on the bed and the parents were trying to talk to me, or the baby is crying. Not unlike a regular visit.”

Dr. O’Brien is screening sick patients and seeing children for their regular checkups online.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending this for most children over the age of 2 until it's safe to visit the doctor in person again.

"It's been an explosion of use,” said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the American Telemedicine Association.

She says the pandemic is making telemedicine more accessible.

Some private insurance companies are waiving out of pocket fees for telemedicine visits, and many federal and state insurance programs are now paying for the virtual visits.

Mond Johnson is lobbying for these changes to become permanent.

"One thing that will be a constant in this conversation going forward is the importance and the need of telehealth for people to get care where and when they need it,” said Mond Johnson.

So now, it’s becoming easier for our doctors to check in on us, no matter what is going on in the world outside.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily infection rates of coronavirus for Maine
619 new coronavirus cases in Maine, breaks last record set 24 hours earlier
Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital
Two little boys found after wandering off into woods in Glenburn, police say
A Dover-Foxcroft firefighter is still recovering in a Bangor hospital nearly two weeks after a...
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter recovering in hospital following freak accident
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 18
5 more Mainers die with COVID-19, Maine CDC reports 441 new cases

Latest News

Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery
Gary Eckmann had a role in creating all-time favorites.
Meet McDonald’s man behind McRib and much more
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors expecting pandemic baby boom
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens