Funtown Splashtown won't open for summer season due to coronavirus outbreak

Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco will not open for the summer season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Park management said Funtown Splashtown will remain closed because of safety concerns.

Officials said they are disappointed that the park will not open, but said that their decision was based on what was best for guests and staff given the reopening plan outlined by Gov. Janet Mills.

The park employs about 600 people during the summer season.

Other area amusement parks, including Palace Playland and Storyland in New Hampshire have said their opening will be delayed but have not made final decisions on the season.