Funtown Splashtown USA opened Saturday, marking the park's 53rd season in Saco.

One of the park's most popular rides, Astrosphere, has a new concrete dome. The music inside the ride will stay the same.

Employees say Astrosphere won't be open to the public until sometime next week.

The park will be open on Mother's Day weekend. All mothers will get free admission when they are with other paying guests.