Funeral held for 99 year old WWII veteran

A committal service with military honors was held Friday for a World War II veteran and Bangor native.

The funeral procession for Corporal Frank Scott could be seen making its way from Pittsfield to Bangor.

He passed away on March 15th at age 99.

The ceremony was held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Bangor.

During his time in the Army, Scott fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was involved in the liberation of a concentration camp.

Kevin Breau, a friend and caregiver of Cpl. Scott, says he would often hear stories about the war.

“He was part of the force that moved across Europe and went into Germany. Saw all the things that most of us only see in movies. The horrible things that people shouldn’t have to see, the horrors of war.”

Just a few days before his death, Scott was honored with service medals and a flag flown over the US capital. ​