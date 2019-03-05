Funeral arrangements announced for Berwick Fire Dept. Capt. Joel Barnes

Funeral arrangements for Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes have been announced.

Services and the burial will take place Sunday. There will be a private family Mass and a public memorial ceremony. The public ceremony will be held at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland at 11 a.m.

The private ceremony will be at a local church earlier that morning. That service is only for family.

Governor Janet Mills has directed that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Sunday, March 10th, 2019, the day of the funeral services.

“Captain Barnes’ life and service to his community exemplified the very best of humanity: unfaltering courage, selflessness, and love for his fellow man,” said Governor Mills. “The collective heart of our state mourns the loss of a hero. Captain Barnes’ legacy will guide and inspire us for generations to come. As we gaze upon our flags at half-staff over these next several days, let us remember Captain Barnes, pay tribute to his legacy, and pray for his family, fellow first responders and his community.”

His family has requested that any donations in Capt. Barnes' name be made to:

Berwick Volunteer Firefighter Association

c/o Kennebunk Savings Bank

2 School St.

Berwick, ME 03901

Barnes was killed Friday during a fire at a Berwick apartment building. He also served as a training officer and emergency medical services coordinator for the Berwick Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.