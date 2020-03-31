Funeral Homes find new ways to hold services amid Coronavirus concerns

Funeral Homes are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are working to find creative ways to help families during a challenging time.

Lawry Brothers, a member of Family First Funeral Homes, understands the challenges ahead for families putting a loved one to rest.

"How people go through the grieving process, how we do funerals, how we do viewings, we don't have the answers to everything going on, but when it comes to celebrating someone's life, we try to put ourselves into their shoes. But we also look at where we want to help every part of that family be able to grieve in the way that they need to grieve, and not quarantine grieving," said Justin Richardson, the Funeral Home's Director.

Lawry Brothers has offered delays for funerals until larger crowds are permitted, but for those who don't want to wait, they've gotten creative. They'll even video chat friends and loved ones into a smaller service.

"Yes we've had to be creative in other ways, but when someone's loved one has passed, we're here. Hey, you know my brother John is in Texas, can't make it here in Maine, but he wants to be a part of it. We may not be able to do what is quote, the traditional visiting hours at this time, but we try to give families ideas or be open to ideas," said Richardson.

No matter the size of the service, the focus for everyone, is celebrating a life well lived.

