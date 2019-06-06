Fundraising kicks off for 2019 Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzheimer's

If you were at Dysart's Restaurant on Broadway Thursday, you may have noticed lots of people sporting purple.

That's because fundraising season for the Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzheimer's has started.

Folks got a chance to meet volunteers, organizers and pick up some educational resources.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's isn't for a couple of months.

However, organizers say fundraising and recruiting people for the walk never stops.

Nicole Matson, Event Chair, said, "Being able to have lots of time to raise money and also to recruit walkers for a walk day is such an important thing. We want to have lots of people there to help support one another who might have a connection."

Linda Mitchell-Storer, a Participant, said, "My amazing mother passed away from Alzheimer's. I also have Alzheimer's and three of my best friends have Alzheimer's so,m I've been walking for a long long time. The more that they can raise by donations it really helps Alzheimer's to find a cure for this awful disease."

The walk will be held on October 19th in Bangor.

Organizers say they're in the process of planning more fundraising events including one in August.

If you didn't get the chance to stop by Dysart's today and would like to donate or volunteer, head to alz.org.