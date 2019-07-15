Fundraising efforts underway to support seriously injured Maine Forest Ranger

Fundraising efforts are underway to support a Forest Ranger who was seriously hurt over the weekend in Topsfield.

The Maine Forest Service says Ranger Dustin Pickering jumped off a boat into a lake and hit his head on a rock.

He was flown to a Boston hospital where he's improving but still in serious condition.

Forest Service officials say the following fundraisers for Pickering and his family are legitimate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-ranger-dustin-pickering

An account has also been set up at Bangor Savings Bank to accept donations in person, please reference Alyson Pickering / Dustin's Fund, account ending in 0040.

From Lt. Jeff Currier: "As an agency we were humbled and grateful for the response that we have received from our law enforcement and emergency services partners here in Maine, from New England and from the Canadian provinces. I said that many everyday Mainers had posted and messaged us with well wishes, and that our entire chain of command, up to and including Governor Mills, is actively engaged and concerned for Dustin and his well-being. And for that we are all grateful."

