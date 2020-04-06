Fundraiser to help all Bangor students access remote learning

Remote learning for all Bangor students.

Superintendent Betsy Webb says technology is the tool keeping everyone together right now.

They currently have 350 students who do not have internet or the correct devices during this time of remote learning.

So, they started an online fundraiser to purchase mobile hotspots and devices like laptops.

It's an effort to get every student equipped for learning.

More than $19,000 has been donated at last check.

Webb says they are truly appreciative.

"We've had overwhelming support. It's been fantastic. I think it's a wonderful example of the type of community that we live and work in," said Webb.

She says they hope to have everyone set up by next week.

Webb also says some parents have suggested turning in their school-issued laptops for others to use but she says that is not needed at this time.

You can find a link to the fundraiser on the bangor school district website and on their facebook page.