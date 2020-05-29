Fundraiser set up for Ellsworth firefighter after diagnosed with cancer

The Ellsworth Fire Department has come together to support one of their own.

In January Captain Bobby Dorr was diagnosed with cancer.

He's continuing to work and fighting the diagnosis while keeping a smile on his face.

A fundraiser has been set up in his honor.

it's called Fire Fighter 204.

Organizers are raising money to buy particulate flash hoods for every active fire fighter in Hancock County.

They will also go to firefighters in Dorr’s hometown of Steuben.

These hoods help prevent cancer.

T-shirts are being sold for $20 at the fire station and at Timberland Acres Campground in Trenton.

Kate Joseph said, “He’s more of a brother, family member and he’s the type of guy that will give you the shirt off his back and so if this is one small thing that we can do to help him through his fight and honor him then it’s pretty simple.”

If you don’t want to buy a t-shirt, donations are also being accepted to help buy the special hoods.