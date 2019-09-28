Fundraiser held for local boy diagnosed with kidney cancer

A fundraiser was held for 2-year-old Killian Whitmore at Riverfest in Old Town Saturday.

Killian was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Him and his family live in Greenbush and have been raising funds for his treatment.

Killian's grandmother Cathy Whitmore was selling baked goods, and raffling off donated prizes, including autographed Stephen and Tabitha King novels.

The family says they have received an overwhelming amount of support from their community.

"Just to see the amount of support for our small community in Greenbush. And it means so much to them and to me. And I would just love to thank them," said Killian’s Grandmother, Cathy Whitmore.

If you'd like to support Killian's treatments, the family has set up a Go-Fund-Me page.