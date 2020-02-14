Fundraiser for scholarship in honor of teen who died by suicide

A fundraiser is underway to build a scholarship to honor the memory of a teenage girl who died by suicide.

Alora Blue was 17 years old when she took her own life on September 4th, 2019.

Brewsters Fine Food and Drink in Brewer is hosting the event that starts Saturday, February 15th at 4pm.

Alora's mother Heather Blue is working to spread awareness about suicide prevention and encourage those who need help to reach out for it.

“It needs to be talked about. People are scared to talk about it for various reasons. Even in the medical community or the mental health community because it can be reported and whatnot. There's other ways to talk about how you're feeling and if you feel like you need help. Besides doing this and leaving such a wake of pain behind."

Heather describes her daughter as bright and always smiling. She attended a school for students gifted in math and science. Alora was interested in biology and marine life.

She was an active member of the LGBTQ community and her mother says she was very caring.

The event at Brewsters will include an auction of donated items, a 50/50 raffle, and live music.

The money raised will be used to create a scholarship that will be used to support students who want to pursue science classes and science related activities.

You can donate to an account for the Alora Walker Scholarship Fund at Katahdin Trust.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

800-273-8255

Heather also suggests LGBTQ youth in distress contact The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project specializes in providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth. You can contact their trained counselors by phone or text at 866-488-7386.

You can find out more at thetrevorproject.org

