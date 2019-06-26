Fundraiser being held Thursday at Augusta Applebee's for veteran who recently passed away

The Augusta Applebee's is holding a 'Dining to Donate' fundraiser all day Thursday in honor of army veteran Jeff Paradis who recently passed away.

Paradis served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

When he came back, he was a bartender and server at Applebee's, and spent most of his time helping fellow vets.

"He was really dedicated to spending all of his free time to helping less fortunate vets with different needs and disabilities," said Augusta Applebee's general manager Jason Blanchard.

"He turned a lot of these guys' lives around. He'd bring in some here and have lunch with them. It's pretty amazing the transformation he was able to do and as many people as he helped."

To be part of the fundraiser, bring in a copy of the flier available on the 'Hometown Connect Section' of AppleAmerican.com, and search for the Augusta location.

If you aren't able to, they'll have fliers at the restaurant tomorrow.

15-percent of proceeds will go to be donated to the Travis Mills Wounded Warrior Fund in Paradis's memory.