Fund set up to help LEAP and those affected by explosion

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has set up a LEAP Explosion Fund.

Officials from the organization say LEAP is a big support to the community and to United Way, and now they want to do something to return the favor.

Executive Director of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Lisa Park Laflin says, "LEAP has approximately 200 employees. So, in our greater Franklin area, that is a major employer. They participate in fundraising events. They contribute to United Way. They are at every opportunity to support the community. It's a culture of compassion and support at Leap, and again, we want to be there for them in their time of need as well."

The organization will be establishing protocols for the donations in the coming days to support LEAP and those affected by this disaster.

To donate, you can visit uwtva.org.

Or you can send donations to :

P.O. Box 126

Farmington, ME 04938

For those in the area, you can also drop off donations in person at:

218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington.