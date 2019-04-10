Fun events happening at the Bangor YMCA during Spring Break

Next week is April vacation for many students and the Bangor YMCA wants to let people know they have a lot of fun things going on for the whole family.

They recently opened their teen center.

They say the all-inclusive space is one teens can feel comfortable at.

It's a safe place where they can spend time at besides home and school.

Which they say studies have proven to show has positive benefits for kids.

"There are so many other studies that show that if kids have one caring non-family adults in their lives, they are going to do better in school they'll be more successful, Their attendance is better, so we can be there for those kids and that's what we're all about," says Jennifer Laferte-Carlson, youth Development Director.

Find info on all events at bangory.org.

