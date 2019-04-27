Fun Home: Tony award-winning musical comes to Bangor

Fun Home is based on the graphic memoir of the same name by Alison Bechdel.

Her childhood home was also a Funeral Home, thus the name Fun Home.

The play follows reflections on her childhood and Allison is played at 3 different ages by 3 different actresses. There are quite a few familiar faces, and some folks who are formerly Bangor locals returning to the region for this production. This is the only show in their season that's written completely by women-from the original graphic novel to the adaptation and the music.

The show opens on April 27th and runs through May 12th.

For more information visit: http://www.penobscottheatre.org/.