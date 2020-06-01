Frost advisory in effect Monday night, protect your plants from the weather

A frost advisory is in effect for much of Maine.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

The advisory is in effect from midnight until 7am Tuesday.

From the TV5 Forecast Center:

Areas Affected: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis

NWS Caribou (Northern Maine)

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Somerset, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Southern Piscataquis and Northern Washington Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisory

Areas Affected: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford

NWS Gray/Portland (Southern Maine)

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Coos and Southern Coos Counties. In Maine, Northern Oxford, Northern Franklin and Central Somerset Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.