Frontline workers pushing for more help in next stimulus package

Local firefighters, nurses, construction and postal workers are pushing for more help from the federal government.

MGN Photo

The union workers took part in a virtual news conference today.

They want Maine’s Congressional Delegation to push for support in the next stimulus package being considered by Congress.

These priorities include funding to save the U-S Postal Service and 650 billion dollars to state and local governments.

They'd also like to see repealed the exemption of health care and front line workers from paid family leave in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House Heroes Act will include 875 billion dollars in state and local aid.

“If congress doesn’t act state and local governments will be forced to make deep cuts in education, police and fire protection, retirement security and other basic services. To make matters worse the postal service is one of the corner stones of our democracy is at risk of going broke in September if nothing is done to sure up its finances.”

The Maine AFL-CIO says the families first coronavirus response act did not include nearly a quarter of Mainers working in heathcare, emergency response or for large employers.