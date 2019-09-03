From outdoorsman to youtuber: Union man makes his living on the internet

A Union man known for his survivalist skills and living off the grid is now making a living on the internet.

From bushcrafter and outdoorsman to YouTuber, Zachary Fowler is bringing his love of the outdoors to viewers all over the world.

He says, "Two years ago after winning a TV show, History Channel's 'Alone: Season 3,' 87 days alone filming myself, I had such a fun time, I came home, used my prize money and bought all the cameras and just went full-time on YouTube."

Creator of Fowler's Makery and Mischief, fame didn't come easy.

He says, "I thought I'd do a lot of mischievous things on YouTube and get lots of views and become a YouTube star overnight, and it took a lot more work than that."

Now, roughly 250 videos later, his growing number of over 413 thousand subscribers are getting hooked.

Fowler says, "Last year, I did my own survivor series and went out to Texas, and we did a 30 day survival challenge, and that blew up. The channel just skyrocketed."

That series earned over 15 million views in less than a year.

He says, "That's when things started blowing up, when I found my own voice and just sharing the things that I made and the adventure and showing people how fun it can be to get outdoors and how they can do this too."

This YouTuber isn't slowing down. He says he's still got plenty of mischievous adventures in store for his viewers.

Fowler says, "We just got back from up in the Rockies with my friend Greg Ovens doing a 30 day challenge up there with the grizzly bears, built fortresses up in the trees, and that's going to air in October all the way through Christmas. If you show people that they can have an adventure too or share your adventure with them, it works."

To learn more or check out Fowler's youtube channel you can visit fowlersmakeryandmischief.com.