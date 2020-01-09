From online to in-store: Poppy and Polka Dot Boutique now open

If you've driven on Main Street in Ellsworth recently, you may have noticed a new clothing shop for women.

Amanda Beals has been selling clothing online for a number of years, but it wasn't until November 1st that her dream of having a storefront came true.

Poppy and Polka Dot Boutique first started in Amanda's basement. Now it's located at 61 Main Street.

Amanda says, "Ellsworth and the surrounding areas are really underserved, and we had no real good place to go and get comfortable fashion that fit a variety of sizes."

She carries a limited, rotating inventory that includes clothing and accessories for women and children.

She says, "This is kind of an extension of that. Fashion is always a happy thing for a lot of ladies, but I feel like in our society there is so much pressure to be a certain way, and I am trying to reverse that norm and let ladies know regardless of your size or age, you can find something that you feel beautiful in."

She also carries all sizes.

Amanda adds, "My mission is to do small through 3X and serve all of those ladies regardless of size with the same kind of clothing so you don't get picked on because you're a different size."

The boutique on Facebook shows all the latest styles available in her store.

But, if you can't make it in, don't worry. She has a solution to that, too.

She says, "We FaceTime over Facebook messenger, and we will walk around the store, and they pick out stuff they want."

While Amanda is originally from Californa, she says Hancock County is now her home.

"I have become a Mainer."

And she doesn't plan on leaving.

She says, "We are not going anywhere. I am open all winter long, and then come spring, we'll be open seven days a week."

To learn more and see the latest styles, you can visit Poppy and Polka Dot Boutique on Facebook.