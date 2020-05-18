"From Six Feet Away," portrait page aims to inspire by telling Mainers stories

Telling a story we otherwise might not have heard.

All with a message of positivity during these trying times.

That's the goal of a Central Maine photographer.

Dave Dostie created "From Six Feet Away."

In the midst of the stay at home order, his side job of photography went away.

This is how he's kept doing something he loves.

Traveling the state to take portraits of people - from six feet away.

Monday, he posted about Elizabeth Wanderweide and her brother-in-law, Matt Dovinksy.

In his post, titled "Share Your Spare," he tells us about how Elizabeth is preparing to donate her kidney to Matt on Tuesday.

Dave says as far as he knows, it's the first organ transplant performed in Maine since the pandemic began.

It's his way of shining a light and spreading the word.

"More or less just to connect people with others," said Dostie. "Tell a story and tell a story that maybe people didn't know about. I feel like that's happened in several of the projects that I've done. I found out things about someone that I didn't know. I have met people I hadn't known before, and then it's just the connections that each story builds."

So far, he has shot more than 100 portraits, and he's looking for more.

He'll travel all over the state.

Dave does all of this on his own for free and plans to keep it that way.

He did say when this is all over, he'd like to turn it all into a book to possibly serve as a way to raise money for those in need.

Here are links to his page and his email.

facebook.com/dostied

dostied@gmail.com