From Massachusetts to Milbridge: Collaboration helps secure home for veteran

"To see it drawn on a napkin three years ago and be a dream to being a reality, it's pretty amazing."

Scott Shaw is the housing rehab manager for Maine Seacoast Mission. When he looks at this construction zone in Milbridge, he sees the start of a new life for a veteran.

"Up here, we're doing all the groundwork and foundation and well and septic to get ready for the arrival of it."

Arrival being the key word. The house is being constructed in Marlborough, Massachusetts by students at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School.

"We've had a lot of donations, people stepping up, companies stepping up. Shannon Well Drilling, which is over there right now drilling our well. Jeri Spurling from Spurling Design. Al Rapa and Son Plumbing. John Goodwin Jr Construction. Keeley Crane. County Concrete. American Concrete. Cloud 9 Electric."

"Scott contacted me about being involved in this project, and it was a no brainier to help."

Jesse Lettinger and Mike Becker of Coastline Homes will help place the home and secure it to the foundation.

"We live and work in this community, and we really appreciate the ability to give back to others."

Bobbi Harris, Housing Director for Downeast Community Partners, says the veteran is grateful.

"It's gonna mean the world to him. He's 100% disabled. His way of life is very difficult to lead, so the home itself is made for just his needs. He'll be able to take care of himself which he really wants to do."

The house is scheduled to be delivered to the site in December, and the veteran will move in soon after. But the work won't end there.

"We are really looking forward to hopefully another school possibly here in Maine or working with Assabet again next year to do another project just like this."

