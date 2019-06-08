Friends reunite after 40 years apart

It was a 40-year reunion- in-the-making at the Bangor International Airport today.

Sheila Webb spent three years on an island in the Pacific when her dad worked there for GE in the mid-1970s.

She moved away when she was 16 and lost touch with her two best friends there.

But they found each other again through Facebook, and today... for the first time in 40 years... Sheila's old friends Lisa and Phyllis got off a plane, and the three reconnected in Bangor.

“This is one of the best days of my life,” says Sheila Webb. “I've been looking forward to this since December when they booked their tickets. I found myself almost every day near tears, with happiness, joy. I guess even though you lose touch with each other, Your hearts remain connected, especially living on such a small island, we were very close-knit. I have missed them dearly."

Phyliss and Lisa both live in Washington State. It's their first time in Maine and they'll be here until Wednesday.

