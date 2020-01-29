Friends of woman who died in jail spread messages of hope

A celebration of life was held today for a woman police say died from a suspected suicide last week while in custody at the Penobscot County Jail.

Her friends remembered her as warm and friendly, but they also say she was struggling with mental health issues.

Her peers at Together Place Peer Recovery Center in Bangor are urging anyone who may need help to seek out available resources.

"She was very bubbly, heart of gold. For someone that didn't have a lot for herself, would give you whatever she had."

Friends of 33-year-old Klarissa Nye recalled fond memories of her while spreading a message of hope.

According to police, Nye killed herself while in custody at the Penobscot County Jail.

"She was struggling."

According to state records, Nye had convictions for drug possession.

Nye also lost her young son in a tragic accident a few years ago causing her severe depression.

But she came to the Together Place Peer Recovery Center for help.

"People aren't here because they want to be. They're here because they have ongoing situations and they need a safe place to start. Once they're here and they realize it's a safe environment, it gives us an opportunity for them to loosen up and understand it's okay to be vulnerable here."

"Folks here tell me that Klarissa's death is very tragic but there is hope for others out there. The Together Place runs a host of programs for those in need of assistance."

"Some of the groups that we have here teaching people there's a different way of thinking about something. Teaching people that when you're in a crisis it's okay to step back, it's okay to feel uncomfortable, it's okay to be scared, it's okay not to have an answer, it's okay to ask for help. A lot of them aren't aware of that."

"We are always here to help at the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center.They don't turn no one down. If you really need help. Here's the place."

For a full list of programs at Together Place, you can visit them on Facebook.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the suicide prevention hotline 24 hours, 7 days a week by calling 800-273-TALK or visit suicide prevention lifeline dot org.