Friends of man accused of killing Corporal Eugene Cole take stand in Portland

The trial of the man accused of killing Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole continues.

Today jurors heard testimony from a friend of 30-year-old John Williams who claimed that Williams called him after the shooting saying that Corporal Cole "snuck up behind him."

The friend said on his way to find Williams--he encountered another deputy and told him of the shooting.

He told the jury Williams wanted his car or help escaping - but that he only gave Williams a cell phone.

State police used that phone to try to track Williams.

The friend said Williams planned to go into the woods, record a confession to free his girlfriend of unrelated charges, then kill himself.

He also said Williams had been using crack cocaine "heavily" in the week leading up to shooting.

Also on the stand today was a longtime friend of Williams who told the jury Williams used crack cocaine often.

He said Williams was crying and frantic in a phone call made at 2:30 in the morning...after the shooting.

Officers taking the stand today are testifying about the search for Williams.