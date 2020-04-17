Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters hosting virtual Earth Day celebration

Next Wednesday, April 22nd, marks the 50th annual Earth Day celebration. If you can't make it outdoors, one local group will take them inside to you.

Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters is hosting a virtual house party. It's happening on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Organizers say it's an opportunity for people to reflect on their past memories of the Katahdin community, while getting excited for the future.

You are required to RSVP for the event. There's a link to the registration site included on this page.