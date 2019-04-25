Friends of Cross Insurance Center to host annual gala

Five hundred people will fill the Cross Center Saturday night for what organizers say is Bangor's "largest night of giving."

Friends of Cross Insurance Center will host it.

The fundraiser supports three non-profits this year - Good Shepherd Food Bank, OHI Bangor Area Food Pantry, and Eastern Area Agency on Aging.

We're told each organization will receive $15,000 and one will win an extra $5,000.

Molly Briggs, Co-chair Gala Committee, said, "Food insecurity, we know is a big problem in Maine, and that is one of the reasons we chose the theme of feeding families this year. We are really happy to have three organizations that really fed all demographics in Maine."

Kristen McAlpine, Co-chair Gala Committee, said, "Food insecurity is, unfortunately, something that tends to hit our population's most vulnerable -children and elderly. This year, we are honoring organizations that truly cover the full scope."

The event starts at 6, Saturday night.

For more information, head to https://www.crossinsurancecenter.com/event/6th-annual-gala/