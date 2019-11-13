Freshman at local high school taking part in science project to learn more about the world around them

The freshman class at Old Town High School is taking part in a science project to learn more about the world around them.

For the past few weeks, the Earth Science classes have been working to identify the hydrological system in their schools bus loop.

The hope is this project gives students the drive to apply science to their everyday lives.

"When you go outside, you never really realize how much water there actually is in the ground, and for people who have wells, water obviously gets in there somehow."

They're using the school's bus loop to identify how much water is in the soil.

They're looking at things like precipitation, evaporation, and water infiltration.

The students are using their resources to find the answers to questions such as, do rocks affect water moving? And, how does this apply not only to our own backyard but to the world?

"It's kind of cool just to see how the water moves and how much the soil actually sinks up."

Each group has been assigned to different jobs.

Some are in charge of braving the elements to collect data.

Others are focusing on media outreach.

These girls are coming together to share findings with the public.

They’re just shy of 80 followers on their Instagram page. Their hope is to use social media to keep their parents and the town informed on what they’re working on.

"They know way more about that then I do in terms of reaching certain audiences using those platforms, so it's been really fun to talk to them, and they have talked to our vice principal who runs social media for the school and got some ideas from him."

Ken Akiha has been teaching earth science for a few years now.

Students say they’re grateful Mr. Akiha has given them more freedom and control over their own project.

"He does a lot of in class discussions, so we are always talking with each other and figuring out what we can do better, like asking questions and really learning."

He hopes to use this project as a way to encourage students to apply science in their own lives.

"The idea of things not working the first time and having to work through those is definitely a skill they are going to need to have no matter what. Even the reflection piece that they are doing on a day-to-day basis. How are they thinking about what they're doing as a way of learning and moving forward?"

If you want to see what the 9th graders are up to, you can go ahead and follow their Instagram page.