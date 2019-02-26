Fresh Check Day at University of Maine

"Suicide prevention is a community issue, a community concern. It takes all of us to get involved."

Students gathered at UMaine to raise awareness about mental health issues and suicide prevention.

Called Fresh Check Day, students were able to come together to "check in" on their mental health.

"We want our students to know that we are here, that we have someone they can talk to even if it is not someone they are working with or seeing every day, and we want to eliminate the stigma of mental health. I think that is a big challenge that we face on this campus."

It's a team effort involving many different departments on campus.

"It's a community-based suicide prevention program, and we want to really bring our community together. We have a group called, It Takes a Village. It really does take a village to reach those people, to raise awareness."

There were booths featuring games, activities, and different ways to learn more about suicide prevention and mental health.

"We really want people to know who are struggling out there and having thoughts of suicide that we care about them."

With it also being Mental Health Awareness Week, folks at UMaine want to remind people to always be talking about suicide prevention.

"This is not a conversation that happens one week a year. This is a conversation that we are building into our co-curriculum every day."

The Counseling Center at UMaine is open weekdays, 8AM-4:30 PM.

