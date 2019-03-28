Fresh Air Fund provides great experience for low-income communities

Jennifer Lenfest, Assistant Fund Rep for the Fresh Air Fund in North Central Maine, was our special guest during our TV5 Morning News on Tuesday.

They have a volunteer program which raise funds to help low-income families from throughout the East Coast.

They will have a town meeting and fund raiser on Sunday at Sparetime Recreation on Whitten Road in Hallowell, Maine from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

Local Volunteers will share their experience hosting New York city children and will be able to answer questions about the program.

It will cost five dollars per bowler, but there will be no charge for bowlers under the age of 12.

The Fresh Air Fund is a non-profit agency which has provided free summer experience to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877

For more information contact Bethany Drouin at 207-313-9286 or visit the Fresh Air Fund online at www.freshair.org

