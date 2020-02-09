Freezing festivities on Snow Pond raise money to feed hungry kids

Dozens of pond hockey players took to the ice on Snow Pond Sunday.

Donations and proceeds all going to feed hungry kids and their families.

"All the tournament proceeds, it will be about $30-35 thousand dollars will go to benefit the Alfond Youth Community Center. We have a licensed program that serves over 200 kids a day in the local community. And most of those kids who have free or reduced lunch doesn't have to pay to go. That's a great benefit to the community, we love seeing all the kids running in every day running off the buses," said Patrick Guerette, CEO of Alfond Youth Community Center.

Another one of the freezing fundraisers today is the polar bear dip.

"So the money raised today will benefit our AYCC backpack program. Which is a program that send 125 children from our after school program home every Friday with a backpack full of food for a family of four," said Erica Frederick-Rock and Sawyer Boulette.

If you'd like to make a donation to the AYCC's programs to help feed hungry kids, you can visit clubaycc.org.

