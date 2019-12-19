Freeport man due in court today to answer multiple charges, including murder

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Maine man charged with the random killing of a well-known Christmas tree farmer is due in court for his first appearance this morning.
Maine State Police say Quinton Hanna of Freeport is due in Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland. He faces numerous charges, including murder, stemming from the death of 82-year-old James Pearson on Sunday morning and an unrelated attempted murder in West Bath that same day.
