Freeport man charged with murder for death of Scarborough man

State Police said Tuesday that a man charged in connection with a series of violent attacks across southern Maine over the weekend is responsible for killing a Scarborough man.

22 year old Quinton Hanna was charged with murder Tuesday for the death of 82 year old James Pearson.

Officials said Pearson was attacked at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday outside his home on Beech Ridge Road.

Rescue crews transported Pearson to Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Hanna and Pearson did not know each other.

Hanna is also charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault against a woman for hitting her with a vehicle in West Bath on Sunday. He also faces a charge of unlawful sexual contact and is accused of threatening her with a knife and restraining her, according to court documents.

Hanna is also accused of robbing a second woman and threatening her with a knife.

Police said he is accused of attacking a man in Freeport Saturday evening.

Officials said area police agencies shared information on the incidents to link Hanna to the attacks.

Hanna appeared in court on Monday in connection with the West Bath attacks and was ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Police did not say what the motive for the attacks were only that they were random and appeared to be crimes of opportunity.