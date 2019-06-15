Flag waving comes to an end for Freeport Flag Ladies

After 18 years, the Freeport flag ladies will end their weekly flag waving on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Every Tuesday since the attacks, Elaine Greene, Carmen Footer and Joann Miller have waved the American flag on Main street in Freeport to honor those killed and military members serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The women are holding a final flag waving event called Freeport Flag Ladies Last Stand from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on September 11th.

The Freeport flag ladies are asking as many people as possible to join them one final time.

