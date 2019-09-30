Free website provides lowest cost prescription drug options

We shop around when it comes to buying a house or a car, but what about prescription drugs?

More importantly, can some medications be cheaper by *not* going through your insurance company?

Joy Hollowell introduces to those behind the locally sourced website https://rxwidget.com/

======

"When you go into a grocery store, you know what the price of milk, eggs, and bread are," says Nick Mamula. "But you never know what the cost of your prescriptions drugs are."

That's the idea behind https://rxwidget.com/. Mamula and his friend, Mick DeLargy came up with the idea in 2010 after they realized such a search tool didn't exist.

"You think that you'd plop down your insurance card and that would be the cheapest way to buy drugs," says DeLargy, "but that's not necessarily true. With some of the most common generic drugs, the price variances across any given market like Bangor, for something like generic Lipitor or Atorvastatin, can very by 3,400%."

Most pharmacies have a discount formularly list, which is what the two men spent thousands of hours researching to compile the more than 16,000 drugs in their database. Each one is linked with their underlying medical condition.

"Use RxWidget to find the low cost provider, you can get it for $4. Walk into another national pharmacy chain as a cash buy out, you pay $140 for the exact same prescription."

Here's how it works- type in rxwidget.com, that brings you to their search page. Type in the name of your medication, say Cymbalta, and click search. It shows a 20, 30, and 60 milligram supply all cost the same through the Walmart retail prescription program.

"You can buy a pill splitter at Walmart for $1.50," says DeLargy, pointing out the simplicity of saving money.

And when a drug isn't on that list-

"It gives you a link, click to see other low cost options," says DeLargy. "You'll see all the drugs that are available on discount formularies."

You don't need to register to use the site, and you won't find any advertisements on it.

"We don't know who is using our site," says DeLargy.

So what's the catch? How are these two making a profit off of RxWidget?

"We're not," answers Mamula with a smile.

"We're not," adds DeLargy with a grin.

"Nope, we basically bootstrapped it ourselves," says Mamula proudly.

"We did," nods DeLargy in agreement.

By making the price of prescription drugs transparent, Mamula and DeLargy say they're giving people more power to help manage their healthcare costs.

"There's no way that a doctor can know the price of all the drugs," says DeLargy. "It's not that the doctor doesn't care about making you well, they just can't have all of that information. This is a tool to basically put that information in the hands of the patient at the point of prescribing."

+++++

RxWidget.com launched in January.

If you do find that it's cheaper to not go through your insurance company, Mamula and DeLargy warn not to present your insurance card at the time of prescription purchase. Also, in some cases, you may have to enroll in a health savings plan or program, all of which is indicated on the website.

"When Nick and I strategized about how to build this, it was critically important to us that it be super fast, super easy, one search box, start typing a drug name, auto fill kicks in, it will tell you right there where it's available, if it's available, if it's not available, it gives you a link to show other lower cost options," says DeLargy.

The men suggest actually bringing up the website while you are with your doctor. That way the two of you can discuss all options, including the possibility of using a generic version of the drug, if it's a cheaper option.

Additionally the website offers helpful tips. For instance, if the 400 mg version is much cheaper than the 800 mg version, and you need the 800 mg version, ask your doctor to write you a scrip for twice the amount of the 400 mg.

Reports show that one third of all prescriptions filled in the United States are never picked up due to price. And 10% of all ER visits are due to either a patient not taking their medication or not taking the medication correctly.

"We're not involved at all with the dispensing of any medications," says Mamula. "We don't profit from pharmacies or other companies. We just provide people with information so they can find out where is the least expensive place to buy drugs."

"And information is power," adds DeLargy.