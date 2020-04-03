Free webinar aims to inform Maine business owners about COVID-19 relief

It can be a confusing time for small business owners as they try to navigate new laws coming out of Washington, D.C. and Augusta. Maine State Chamber of Commerce is trying to ease some of that stress.

The Chamber is hosting a free webinar this Tuesday, April 7th at 11:00 a.m.

Experts will help employers get up to speed on new legislation, such as emergency paid sick leave, expanded Family Medical Leave, and payroll tax credit provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. They'll also explain new benefits available through the CARES Act and Maine's Emergency Unemployment Act.

Registration is required. To reserve your spot, copy and paste this link into your browser: zoom.us/meeting/register/uJIscumurzkuxB1KabpFpE_rDaTDFjHZKQ

