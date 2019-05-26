Free vascular screenings in Ellsworth help target leg pain problems

Folks who deal with leg swelling, chronic leg fatigue or painful varicose veins may be able to find some relief with the help of a free screening.

Medical background / Photo: Wesley Wilson / (MGN)

Bucksport Regional Health Center is offering the vascular screenings at the Coastal Health Center in Ellsworth. They are the 4th Tuesday of each month. The next screenings are May 28th and June 25th, from 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency is a common problem that most people don't know about it. It affects than 30 million Americans, yet only 1.9 million seek treatment each year. The vast majority go undiagnosed and untreated.

Some of the symptoms are similar to other health issues, which is why it can be difficult to determine. Common signs and symptoms of CVI are fatigue, heaviness, aching, restless leg, burning and itching. In the later stages of the disease, patients can have varicose veins or skin breakdown that results in ulcers or open sores.

After June, the vascular screenings will be offered on a quarterly basis. Appointments are required and may be scheduled by calling 667-5064. You can also visit bucksportrhc.org to learn more