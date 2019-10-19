Free vaccines and information held at Maine Discovery Museum

With the temperature getting colder, flu seasons not far to come.

At the Maine Discovery Museum, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center held a session discussing the importance of vaccines.

Parents and kids alike could receive the flu vaccine, or just attend to learn more and get questions answers by professionals.

Those who took part also were given free admission to the museum.

“I don’t know anybody out there who doesn’t want to be a good parent or good caretaker to the children in their lives,” says Amy Movius, the speaker, and pediatrician of the event. “So anything we can do to keep our kids happy and healthy, what else is there?”

80 vaccines were available at the event.

