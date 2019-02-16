Free tax help offered in Bangor

Folks in Bangor got some free tax prep Saturday thanks to United Way of Eastern Maine.

It was all part of their annual "Super Saturday" where they provide tax help and financial coaching services to families living within the five counties of United Way of Eastern Maine.

For more than a decade, the Cash Coalition has been helping to return millions of dollars annually to the local economy.

We're told they can also help with back taxes.

"For example if someone comes in and they realize they should have been getting the earned income tax credit for example, and should have been getting it for the last couple of years, they can actually go back and refile those old taxes. So, we had someone last week who is getting thousands of dollars back," said Jesse Moriarity of United Way of Eastern Maine.

There are tax preparation sites all over the state.

For more information visit: https://www.cashmaine.org/