Free resource fair held for servicemembers and their families in Augusta

The Maine Department of Professional and Financial Regulation put together a free resource fair for active duty service members, veterans and their families.

The fair brought together several available resources under one roof from job training to housing.

But Financial support is also extremely important for military members.

They often become targets of scams.

Judith Shaw from the Maine Office of Security says, "Maine per capita has a high population of veterans. We are very fortunate that way and we have a tremendous amount of resources that are available for veterans."

Including financial resources.

Shaw says, "Being financially stable for members of the military whether they are active duty or veterans, can be very difficult. When our men and women get deployed they become very much the target of scam artists. If we move to our retired veterans, they have a steady pension stream and therefore they are a ripe target for scam artists."

That's why several area agencies work together to help military members make smart choices when it comes to their finances.

Shaw says, "We have the bureau of insurance, bureau of consumer credit protection, bureau of financial institutions and my office, the office of securities. We don't want anybody but certainly we don't want our veterans to be separated from the assets they need to take care of themselves and their families."

Transitioning back to civilian life can also prove difficult, understanding how to save and how to financially plan for ones future.

Shaw says, "It takes a lot to bolster and support and help them create a new foundation, a new life back in civilian life. We all want to be there to support them and their families as they make that transition."

The resource fair not only assisted families in understanding their financial resources but also highlighted opportunities in education, occupations and housing.

Shaw says, "All of the organizations want to come together to be able to make sure that veterans can find a clear path to the resources that are available."