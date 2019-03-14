Free ongoing vascular screening in Ellsworth until June

We are now joined by Dr Stephen Nightingale to talk about an ongoing Free Vascular Screening program in Ellsworth.

Bucksport Regional Health Center will be offering free vascular screenings in Ellsworth at the Coastal Health Center, 37 Commerce Park.

Anyone suffering from painful varicose veins, leg swelling,venous leg ulcers, chronic leg fatigue, leg heaviness and discomfort can take advantage of the screenings being offered by Dr. Nightingale.

Screening takes places on the 4th Tuesday of each month.

March 26th, April 23rd and May 28th, 2019.

Time 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.

Appointments are required and may be scheduled by calling 667-5064. Visit bucksportrhc.org to learn more.