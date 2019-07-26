Free meal at Chick-fil-A with backpack donation

Chick-fil-A in Bangor is giving away a free entrée with every new backpack donated.

This is all part of the "we've got your back" program and their goal is to collect one-hundred backpacks.

They partnered with Penquis who identifies kids in need and will distribute them to local kids.

"Education is the one of the biggest parts of our giving strategies. This is probably the biggest event that we do all year in terms of education. We want to give kids a great opportunity of all walks of life when they go to school next month and we have their backs because we know this empowers them when they go to school." Says owner Todd Schultz.

This event runs until Chick-fil-A closes at ten tomorrow night.